Allworth Financial LP Has $168,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,037,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 14,945.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,907,000 after buying an additional 1,210,900 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on YUM. Cowen downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

YUM stock opened at $102.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.52 and a 1 year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

