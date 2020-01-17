Allworth Financial LP Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $4,774,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,609,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $88.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

