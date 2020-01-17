Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.76. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $178.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.87.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

