Allworth Financial LP Invests $130,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 105.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $377.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $212.37 and a 1 year high of $379.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $802.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.55 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 12.27%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen set a $375.00 price objective on Teledyne Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.33, for a total value of $728,135.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,426,521.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $1,733,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,289.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,174 in the last quarter. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

