Allworth Financial LP Sells 17 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $1,451.70 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,451.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,359.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,249.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,486.44.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

