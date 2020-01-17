Allworth Financial LP Sells 73 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Netflix by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 789 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock opened at $338.62 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The firm has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

