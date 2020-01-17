Allworth Financial LP Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 691,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,541,000 after purchasing an additional 91,746 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 318.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 361,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 274,816 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 304,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 40,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 234,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 33,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYD opened at $39.90 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $39.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.4972 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

