Allworth Financial LP Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $116.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.17 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.52.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. Chevron’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

