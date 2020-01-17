Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Core Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $39.94 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $75.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.49%.

CLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ABN Amro downgraded Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America set a $48.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.55.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.