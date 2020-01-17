Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Concentrum Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Concentrum Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,901,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $1,379,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 623,586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,180,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Macquarie set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,174.02.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,877.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,819.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,817.88. The stock has a market cap of $931.08 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

