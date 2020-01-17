Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,174.02.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,877.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,819.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,817.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.