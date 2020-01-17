Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,877.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $931.08 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,819.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,817.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,174.02.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

