American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. Sells 3,700 Shares

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $112.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.23. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $65.46 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth $1,792,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in American Woodmark by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 1,273.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 72,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

