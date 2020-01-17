Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Short Interest Update

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMSF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.27. Amerisafe has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. Amerisafe had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $91.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amerisafe will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

In other Amerisafe news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $113,782.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,287.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Roach sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $35,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,026.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerisafe during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 9.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerisafe during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amerisafe during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Amerisafe during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.