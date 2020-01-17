Analysts Set Expectations for Wintrust Financial Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.92. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at $329,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 162,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,482,000 after purchasing an additional 286,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.