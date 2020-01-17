Analysts Set McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) PT at $7.00

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on McDermott International in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bernstein Bank started coverage on McDermott International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get McDermott International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDR opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. McDermott International has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $126.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.07). McDermott International had a negative net margin of 56.57% and a negative return on equity of 349.92%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDermott International will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDermott International news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. raised its position in McDermott International by 33.3% during the second quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in McDermott International by 1,145.8% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,760,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,311,000 after buying an additional 6,218,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in McDermott International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,244,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,677,000 after buying an additional 38,183 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McDermott International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,065,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after buying an additional 235,565 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDermott International during the second quarter valued at $17,412,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.