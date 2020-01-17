Andrew R. Heyer Buys 20,000 Shares of Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $254,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,170.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. Lovesac Co has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $46.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lovesac Co will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lovesac by 196.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac in the second quarter worth approximately $851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Lovesac by 193.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Lovesac in the third quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

