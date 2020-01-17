Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $4.27 Per Share

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of $4.27 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser Busch Inbev’s FY2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Redburn Partners raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $106.00 price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

BUD opened at $79.67 on Thursday. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a one year low of $70.91 and a one year high of $102.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

