Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.09.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $40.38 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

