Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Trading Up 9.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) was up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.56, approximately 568,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 364,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Specifically, CEO Norbert G. Riedel bought 35,000 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 362,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,617. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Hombach acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,468,333 shares of company stock valued at $13,416,999 in the last ninety days. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APTX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $108.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.19.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,523.09% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTX. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptinyx by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 263,458 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 306,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 54,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

