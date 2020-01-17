Ara K. Hovnanian Sells 22,000 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,609.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $26.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.53 million, a PE ratio of 880.67 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $30.35.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($4.43). The company had revenue of $713.59 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 5,968.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth $86,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth $95,000. Lucas Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth $164,000. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

