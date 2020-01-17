Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $142.24 and last traded at $142.12, with a volume of 1795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.08.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $269,854.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,878.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 9,715.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,025,000 after acquiring an additional 394,257 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,241,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,841,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 803.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after acquiring an additional 159,601 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,072,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,697,000 after acquiring an additional 155,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.94 and its 200-day moving average is $125.89. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The firm had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.