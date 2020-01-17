Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Short Interest Down 5.4% in December

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $170,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,381.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $30,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $8,133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,617,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,862,000 after buying an additional 147,627 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 401,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after buying an additional 134,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 65,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $27.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.20. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $60.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $648.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.08 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAWW. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

