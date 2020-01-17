Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Position Increased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,585 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth $1,734,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 950.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 765,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,858,000 after purchasing an additional 693,076 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 293.1% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 893,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,319,000 after purchasing an additional 666,193 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,515.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after purchasing an additional 319,236 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $114.71 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $93.86 and a 1-year high of $115.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $443.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.10.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

