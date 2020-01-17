Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) Short Interest Up 5.7% in December

Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 150,100 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Audioeye in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Audioeye in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Audioeye by 106.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 534,302 shares in the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Audioeye alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEYE shares. B. Riley set a $9.80 price objective on shares of Audioeye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audioeye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Securities started coverage on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Audioeye has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.43. Audioeye has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. Audioeye had a negative net margin of 86.70% and a negative return on equity of 191.90%. Equities analysts predict that Audioeye will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Audioeye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Audioeye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioeye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.