AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Shares Down 0.7%

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.95 and last traded at $57.95, approximately 83 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66.

About AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.