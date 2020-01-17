Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Leo Quinn Purchases 58 Shares

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) insider Leo Quinn acquired 58 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($197.61).

Leo Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, Leo Quinn acquired 59 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £150.45 ($197.91).

On Friday, December 6th, Leo Quinn acquired 13,322 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £30,107.72 ($39,605.00).

On Friday, November 15th, Leo Quinn acquired 66 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £149.82 ($197.08).

LON:BBY opened at GBX 261 ($3.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 252.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 230.66. Balfour Beatty plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 295.80 ($3.89).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) price objective (down previously from GBX 360 ($4.74)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 337 ($4.43).

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.