Barclays Increases Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Price Target to GBX 310

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BOO. CSFB began coverage on Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 395 ($5.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 310.38 ($4.08).

BOO stock opened at GBX 325.90 ($4.29) on Wednesday. Boohoo Group has a 1-year low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 316.90 ($4.17). The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 296.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 260.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

In related news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

