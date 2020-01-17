BEXIMCO PHARMAC/S GDR REGS (LON:BXP) Given News Impact Score of 3.00

Media coverage about BEXIMCO PHARMAC/S GDR REGS (LON:BXP) has been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BEXIMCO PHARMAC/S GDR REGS earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BXP opened at GBX 38.50 ($0.51) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 44.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41. BEXIMCO PHARMAC/S GDR REGS has a 12-month low of GBX 34.10 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 51 ($0.67).

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products, life-saving intravenous fluids, therapeutic nutrition products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, muscloskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, oral contraceptive, anti-histamine, anti-fibrinolytic, women's health, and other products.

