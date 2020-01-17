BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Short Interest Up 8.8% in December

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeyondAirInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BeyondAirInc . in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Get BeyondAirInc . alerts:

NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $6.68 on Friday. BeyondAirInc . has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Lisi sold 5,992 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $26,544.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 815,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,830.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 12,000 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,590.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 233,528 shares of company stock worth $870,824.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondAirInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondAirInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.