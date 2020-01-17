Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 280 to GBX 310. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Boohoo Group traded as high as GBX 328.60 ($4.32) and last traded at GBX 324.54 ($4.27), with a volume of 119979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 323 ($4.25).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Monday. CSFB started coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Boohoo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 310.38 ($4.08).

In other news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 296.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 260.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

