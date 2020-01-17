Boohoo Group’s (BOO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BOO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.93) target price on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CSFB began coverage on Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boohoo Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 310.38 ($4.08).

LON BOO opened at GBX 325.90 ($4.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 296.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 260.62. Boohoo Group has a 1-year low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 316.90 ($4.17).

In other news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

