Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s current price.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

BSX opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Williamson Scott purchased 250,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,902.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,680,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 55.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 572,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after buying an additional 203,647 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,063,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,672,000 after buying an additional 655,860 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

