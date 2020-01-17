Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Short Interest Down 7.3% in December

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 6,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 893,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $819.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

BYD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Boyd Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research cut Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

In other news, VP Brian A. Larson sold 32,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $925,940.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,533.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,056,777.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,217. Company insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,551,000 after purchasing an additional 444,253 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,258,000. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,359,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,584,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

