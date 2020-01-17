BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Short Interest Down 6.8% in December

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 655,400 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 703,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

BPMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NYSE:BPMP opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. BP Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.62.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 128.52% and a return on equity of 72.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 246.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 244.5% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 594,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 422,031 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $26,836,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 201.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 243,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 162,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

