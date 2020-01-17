Brett Lance Miller Purchases 200 Shares of Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) Stock

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) insider Brett Lance Miller acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 552 ($7.26) per share, with a total value of £1,104 ($1,452.25).

LON MNL opened at GBX 550 ($7.23) on Friday. Manchester & London Investment Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4.73 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 566 ($7.45). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 527.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 523.29. The firm has a market cap of $161.50 million and a PE ratio of 33.13.

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve capital appreciation together with a reasonable level of income. The Company seeks to invest in companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

