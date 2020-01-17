Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital raised their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 342 ($4.50) to GBX 359 ($4.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 356.20 ($4.69).

BRW stock opened at GBX 363.40 ($4.78) on Wednesday. Brewin Dolphin has a 52 week low of GBX 284.19 ($3.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 377.20 ($4.96). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 359.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 327.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.89.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider David Richardson Nicol sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.37), for a total value of £53,073.52 ($69,815.21).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

