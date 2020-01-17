Broderick Brian C Sells 1,038 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Broderick Brian C reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,274 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 23,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.70. The company has a market cap of $292.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

