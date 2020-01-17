Brokerages Anticipate Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Myers Industries reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $125.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYE. Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

MYE stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $587.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.05%.

In other news, Director Ronald M. Defeo purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,570 shares in the company, valued at $188,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Myers Industries by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 120,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 36,538 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Myers Industries by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 35,140 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

