Brokerages Expect ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) to Announce $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) will announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings. ASGN reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ASGN.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. ASGN had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. ASGN’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASGN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.09. ASGN has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,692,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,394,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 32.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 955,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,057,000 after buying an additional 235,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 906,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,960,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 6.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,298,000 after buying an additional 53,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,164,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.