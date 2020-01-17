Brokerages Expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) to Announce -$0.59 EPS

Analysts expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) to report ($0.59) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Momenta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 742.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 361.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. The business had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Stoner sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 1,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $29,220.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,076.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,681 shares of company stock worth $5,612,418. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,302,000 after purchasing an additional 438,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,436,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,931,000 after purchasing an additional 129,762 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,905,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.