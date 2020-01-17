Brokerages Set $28.00 Target Price for Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Piedmont Lithium an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

