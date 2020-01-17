Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 413 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arjuna Capital increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,823,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,263,000 after buying an additional 246,678 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 259,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,433,000 after buying an additional 22,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.07.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,674.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $126.07 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $89.08 and a 1-year high of $126.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.29 and its 200-day moving average is $120.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

