California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,630,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 16,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 32.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $438.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 4.48. California Resources has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $30.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.41%. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in California Resources by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in California Resources by 665.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in California Resources by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in California Resources by 1,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

