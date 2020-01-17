Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give NexgenRx (CVE:NXG) a C$4.00 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity set a C$4.00 price target on NexgenRx (CVE:NXG) in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NXG opened at C$0.19 on Monday. NexgenRx has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 million and a PE ratio of 190.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.33.

Get NexgenRx alerts:

About NexgenRx

NexgenRx Inc administers, adjudicates, and pays drug, dental, and other extended health-care claims for the beneficiaries of health benefit plans in Canada. It offers prescription drug claims; dental claims; and claims for extended health benefits, as well as provides a health care spending account that offers an amount of money to an individual to pay for health or dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NexgenRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexgenRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.