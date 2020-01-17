Canaccord Genuity Boosts Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target to C$8.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TOT has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

TSE TOT opened at C$6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.16. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.30 and a 1-year high of C$10.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.44. The company has a market cap of $272.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$171.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Total Energy Services will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,208,800 shares in the company, valued at C$6,527,520. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.45 per share, with a total value of C$422,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$501,259.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 204,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,885.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.