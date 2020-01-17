Canaccord Genuity Lowers Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target to C$53.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KL. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Capital lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$73.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$48.00 price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.36.

Shares of KL opened at C$57.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$56.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of C$34.43 and a 52 week high of C$67.87.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$503.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$494.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.8399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

