Canaccord Genuity Raises Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Price Target to C$0.36

Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.35 to C$0.36 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE:AFE opened at C$0.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 25.05 and a quick ratio of 24.38. Africa Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.18 and a 12 month high of C$0.37.

About Africa Energy

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the Republic of South Africa. It holds a 90% interest in the offshore Exploration Right for Block 2B that covers an area of 4,360 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 that covers an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 45% interest in the Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 18,734 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin of the southern coast of South Africa.

