Canaccord Genuity Raises Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$10.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.19.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

MTL opened at C$9.53 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$7.30 and a 12-month high of C$13.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -58.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.92.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is -365.85%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.