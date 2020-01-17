Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.11). Canopy Growth posted earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($3.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $58.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 542.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $18.90 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,983,838 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $200,899,000 after buying an additional 125,275 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $82,823,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,043,350 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $82,368,000 after buying an additional 82,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $15,111,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 327,921 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CGC opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 3.59. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

